Automated Flexible Conveyor has introduced a bulk bag filling station (BBF) designed to fill flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) and other big bags safely and easily. The AFC BBF features a rugged, steel support structure that handles fill weights up to two tons to accommodate a range of powders, granules, pellets and other bulk materials, including those with high bulk densities.

The bag filling machine fits bag sizes ranging from 36-in. cubes to 48-in. cubes and adjusts to fit changing bag heights, widths and capacities. Semi-automated for high efficiency, the bag filling machine includes a built-in bag inflation system as standard that establishes a seal between the fill spout and bulk bag to mitigate dust exposure.

Prior to loading the bulk material, the prefill system fills the bag with air to prevent any potential bag creasing and ensure plastic liners conform to the shape of the bulk bag. The capacity of the sack is maximized as a stable, safe load while the workplace remains protected from dust and spillage.

Available with the company's SPIRALFEEDER flexible screw conveyor as a companion for metering material into the bulk bag filler, the new bag filling machine is offered with optional accessories including integrated weighing systems and densifiers.



