A new SPIRALFEEDER flexible screw conveyor from process equipment manufacturer Automated Flexible Conveyor features a custom design that automatically transfers fine powders that cake and clump without clogging the conveying tube.

Developed to transfer a proprietary wheat flour for a major food and nutritional product manufacturer, this portable SPIRALFEEDER features an asymmetric agitator design to continuously sweep wide swaths of powder into the hopper discharge, FDA-compliant air diffusers to reduce particle-to-particle contact, and a vibrating hopper to ensure constant movement towards the screw. The fine powders move from hopper to discharge in a first-in, first-out process in a choice of throughput rates.

Suitable for gently transferring bentonite clay, powdered sugar, starch, detergent and other non-free flowing materials and ingredients, the sanitary flexible screw conveyor also includes a hopper dust cover with dust sock to keep any fine particles enclosed in the powder transfer system. In addition, an automated low-level shutoff stops operation when the hopper is empty to prevent excessive wear on the screw conveyor and tube.

The AFC SPIRALFEEDER is custom-designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey facility. Product and material testing are offered in the on-site test laboratory.