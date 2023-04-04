Automated Flexible Conveyor has introduced high-temperature SPIRALFEEDER flexible screw conveyors that safely accept heated powders, pellets and other bulk materials at infeed and transfer them downstream. Often set at the discharge end of fluid bed dryers, ovens, rotary kilns and other process heating machinery, the high-temperature conveying systems include a carbon steel or optional stainless steel outer tube and inner steel screw joined with high-temperature silicone and Teflon seals and gaskets throughout the design. According to the company, a proprietary approach distances the drive mechanism from the hopper to minimize exposure to the high temperatures.

Suitable for food and pharmaceutical ingredients, chemicals, aggregates and other materials, mixtures and blends, the heat-resistant conveyor is recommended when the material temperature at infeed reaches 120°F. The AFC screw conveyors safely transfer a variety of coarse and fine solid and viscous materials with temperatures measuring up to 400°F.

The High-Temperature SPIRALFEEDER conveyors are designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey facility. Replacement wear parts are also manufactured in-house for fast delivery.



