Gericke USA has added the latest Nibbler lump breaker to its New Jersey test laboratory.

Installed to speed cleaning and setup between size reduction tests, the Nibbler GNB ECD features the company's optional Extractable Cantilevered Drive (ECD), which enables the entire drive mechanism, screen and paddle assembly to slide out from the housing on rails in seconds without tools. With safe, 360-degree access to the entire interior, changing screens, adjusting the cutting clearances, cleaning the unit, and performing other adjustments move quickly and easily.

Suitable for testing a variety of dry bulk materials, the mobile Nibbler GNB ECD is used in the test lab for granulation, milling and deagglomeration to ensure the processed materials meet the required particle size. The lump breaker automatically cuts chunks of material down to a preset size ranging from 1 mm up to 25 mm without generating excess heat or dust.

Expanding the lineup of full-size equipment available in the test laboratory, the latest Nibbler may be operated with batch mixers, centrifugal sifters, conveyors, bulk bag unloading stations, feeders and other equipment.