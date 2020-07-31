This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Designed for consistent product flow and reduced material waste, the BBU bulk material transfer system has a twin-ring, dust-tight docking station that creates a sealed, dust-free connection linking the bag bottom to the process. With a single worker managing the operation, the unit helps to eliminate ambient combustible dust and its safety risks.
