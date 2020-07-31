Join us to learn about Digital Threads that connect your product design, production planning and real production to deliver speed and quality you need right now—with flexibility to adapt for the future in F&B manufacturing.

Over the past years, the manufacturing industry has experienced massive changes worldwide and the situation continues to evolve further. Highly informed and demanding consumers are shaping the market, supply chains keep remodelling into complex ecosystems and digital transformation keeps being a key player in revolutionizing the way manufacturer sites work.