Feedos® S bulk material feeding system features a hygienic design as standard. Developed for safe installation in food, nutrition, pharmaceutical and other sanitary processes, Feedos S features 316L stainless steel in product contact areas polished to an extremely fine surface finish as smooth as Ra <0.8 µm set in a configuration that allows both the feeding tool and feeding chamber to be safely accessed and quickly disassembled for cleaning. Time and labor required for cleaning and product changeover are reduced while the potential for cross-contamination is virtually eliminated. Suitable for highly accurate, volumetric feeding and dosing of flow-resistant and free-flowing powders, granules, flakes and more, the feeder includes hygienic seals and tri-clamps rather than screwed joints for connection. The Feedos S feeder offers a choice of dosing tools, hopper sizes and connections to accommodate nearly any process or installation.





