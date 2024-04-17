Cablevey Conveyors, operating as part of Automated Handling Solutions (AHS), has launched Cleanvey, designed to automate clean-in-place (CIP) processes for tubular drag conveyors.

Cleanvey allows for efficient, thorough cleaning of tubular drag conveyors, crucial in maintaining sanitary compliance and ensuring the safety of food products. Designed with integrated water line hookups and pre-programmed cleaning options, this mobile unit simplifies the cleaning process, enabling a technician to initiate a cleaning cycle with the press of a button.

Tailored to meet the industry's demand for a more streamlined, less labor-intensive cleaning process, Cleanvey reduces the time and effort traditionally required for conveyor cleaning, offering a customizable, user-friendly approach that enhances productivity and minimizes downtime. In addition to its cleaning capabilities, the solution offers advanced features such as optional sprayballs for targeted cleaning of residues and a sanitary blower that reduces drying times.

"By automating the CIP process, we are not just improving efficiency, we are also enhancing the consistency and reliability of cleaning, which is vital for food safety,” says Chris Brennan, director of engineering, AMP/AHS. “Cleanvey is designed to be easy to use, highly effective and adaptable to various cleaning needs, making it an essential tool for any food processing facility."

Customer demonstrations will be available at the AMP/AHS facility in Darwen, Blackburn-Lancs, England, this summer.