Arla Foods Ingredients has reached an agreement to acquire Volac’s whey nutrition business.

UK-based Volac group specializes in turning whey into ingredients for sports nutrition, with byproducts being sold for food and animal nutrition. At its heart is its whey processing facility in Felinfach, Wales.

Arla Foods Ingredients will acquire Volac’s whey nutrition division through a purchase of the shares in Volac Whey Nutrition Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, Volac Whey Nutrition Limited and Volac Renewable Energy Limited. Completion of the transaction is expected later this year, subject to required regulatory approvals.

Arla Foods Ingredients envisions the Felinfach site as a global production hub and a cornerstone of an enhanced product offering in the performance, health and food sectors.

“This brings together two complementary offerings in a growing and increasingly international space for whey products,” says Luis Cubel, group vice president and managing director, Arla Foods Ingredients. “Volac is a pioneer in the use of whey protein for performance nutrition and has a wealth of expertise as well as an incredibly talented team. It shares our commitment to helping companies worldwide harness the full potential of whey, and we’re hugely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

For Volac, this represents a logical step in its evolution as a family business and provides the springboard for the optimal development of the whey nutrition business, as well as Volac’s remaining animal nutrition business.

“Whey processing started at the Felinfach site more than three decades ago, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything that’s been achieved by everyone involved in the business since then,” says James Neville, joint owner of Volac. “When considering the future of Volac Whey Nutrition and the opportunities that lie ahead for that business, it was crucial for us to choose a partner with the right values and expertise. Arla Foods Ingredients has the ambition and the knowledge to take the business to the next level.”

Volac Whey Nutrition’s portfolio includes the Volactive range. Arla Foods Ingredients’ portfolio includes the Lacprodan range of solutions for sports nutrition applications including RTDs, powder shakes and protein bars.