Brazilian fruit and vegetable producer De Marchi installed a TOMRA 5B sorting machine in February 2023, improving product sorting and volumes.

The De Marchi Group's operations range from the large-scale cultivation of fruit, vegetables and greens to the production of frozen foods and "in nature" foods for Brazil and abroad. In a demanding market, the company seeks to go beyond customers' expectations by offering higher-quality, healthier and more sustainable products.

Carlos Alberto De Marchi, industrial director at De Marchi, explains that before the TOMRA 5B’s installation, the process was "completely manual,” but now the TOMRA machine has brought progress, "not only in terms of resource management but also in terms of economics. Not only was the increase in profitability measurable, but also important was the food safety that the machine added to the product. In addition, we know that labor work is becoming more complex every day. People can't do repetitive work with a high degree of concentration for very long, so the machine greatly increases reliability in the selection process."

Six months after installing the TOMRA machine and working with various types of fruit and vegetables, the feedback is positive.

“With the automation of the line, we have a 30 percent increase in productivity and much greater safety in the products we produce, which would have been impossible with the manual process,” De Marchi says. “Moreover, we're bringing together profitability, reliability and agility in our processes to reach higher levels. We have exceptional personalized support from TOMRA through various channels, which makes all the difference."

The main benefits of using the TOMRA 5B optical sorter are food safety, higher quality product sorting, optimized production line throughput and ease of operation. Product quality becomes more consistent, and employees who previously worked on sorting can be redirected to other parts of the production line.

"With the growing search for innovative food sorting technologies and the need to meet increased consumer demand and expectations, the TOMRA 5B machine has been breaking barriers in the Brazilian market,” says João Medeiros, area sales manager, TOMRA Food Brazil. “It is proving to be very efficient in various applications, especially in the minimally processed vegetable and fruit segments, as well as for frozen pre-fried potatoes. Optical technology automates the food selection process, increasing the quality and productivity of the production line. The machine maintains constant inspection quality, increasing the safety of the food that reaches the consumer's table."

TOMRA Food designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting machines and integrated post-harvest solutions to maximize food safety and minimize food loss. The company has more than 13,800 units installed at food growers, packers and processors of confectionery, fruit, grains and seeds, potatoes, proteins, nuts and vegetables around the world. Solutions include advanced grading, sorting, peeling and analytical technology to help businesses improve returns, gain operational efficiencies and ensure a safe food supply.