Flexicon's PNEUMATI-CON Pharmaceutical Grade Filter Receiver for medium- to high-throughput vacuum and positive-pressure conveying of extra-fine, difficult-to-handle and/or contamination-sensitive bulk solid materials, features designs to readily change/inspect filter cartridges and sanitize the interior.

A gas-spring-operated lid provides access to a removable filter plate, allowing cartridge filters to be removed and inspected or cleaned from the top, eliminating product hold up points and cleaning difficulty associated with side access doors and bolted-in filter plates. Tri-clamp fittings additionally allow rapid disconnection and cleaning of all accessory parts and lines.

Constructed of #316L stainless steel to pharmaceutical standards, the receiver housing is devoid of interior ledges, cavities or recesses that could harbor contamination, and features three tapered filter cartridges that separate conveyed material from the air stream. Automatic reverse pulse-jet cleaning of the pleated filter media maintains separation efficiency, while the tapered filter design improves material release.

Available in 17.7-in. and 24-in. (450 and 610 mm) diameters, the design can accommodate level sensors, pressure monitors and other accessories.

Typical applications include separation of bulk pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foods and other contamination-sensitive materials being conveyed to tableting machines, packaging lines and other downstream processes.