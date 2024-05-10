Seeq launched the Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite with the release of Seeq Vantage, the company’s first industrial enterprise monitoring app, at the company's global industry conference, Conneqt, in Miami.

Industrial operations face numerous enterprise-level reliability, performance, and sustainability challenges, which are difficult to systematically identify, prioritize and correct to maximize operational potential. With siloed teams and information, and limited visibility to historical knowledge and insights from previous operations and events, it can be challenging for organizations to achieve measurable impact.

The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite provides a comprehensive, automated view into past and present operational performance. This broader view enables better decision making and continuous improvement across today’s complex, industrial ecosystems. The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite leverages the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite and the context that only teams of experts can provide—all at the scale needed to drive results across the operational footprint.

The Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring Suite provides the flexibility, speed and capabilities needed to operationalize a condition-based prioritization and decision strategy. Grounded in frontline expertise and insights, Seeq Industrial Enterprise Monitoring helps ensure decision-makers have key insights at their fingertips, allowing for faster, better decisions and actions.

“Industrial Enterprise Monitoring builds upon and elevates the Seeq mission to enable the creation of the insights that empower decisions and actions that increase operational excellence, drive sustainable manufacturing and, ultimately, the customer’s bottom line,” says Mark Derbecker, chief product officer of Seeq. “We’ve always known that the people across the organization are the secret ingredient, and Industrial Enterprise Monitoring enables a company to turn local insights and expertise into a powerful system-wide advantage.”

Through the Seeq Vantage app, industrial organizations can tailor, deploy and automate enterprise-level use cases, such as asset and process monitoring, condition-based maintenance, reliability and downtime tracking and more. Coupled with the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, customers now have an integrated ecosystem to capture, analyze, aggregate, monitor, triage, investigate and document insights and actions at the local level and the enterprise level. The app provides proactive and automated enterprise surveillance for daily operational decisions, and comprehensive assembly of operational effectiveness and utilization understanding to prioritize longer-term investment decisions.