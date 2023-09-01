Vantage Food announces the launch of its Simply Kake emulsifier, a patent-pending alternative to conventional baking aids, formulated to complement food manufacturers' cleaner label initiatives while attaining taller, lighter and more evenly baked cakes and sweet goods.

The SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier delivers the baking performance and benefits of traditional, hydrated emulsifiers while avoiding the challenges of working with enzymes, which are delicate to process and have limited shelf life. It offers operational tolerance and can increase cake volume with an even, consistent crumb structure.

According to Mike Savidakis, Ph.D., and director of innovation for Vantage Food, "Consumers have grown increasingly conscious of what's in their food, and in turn, our customers are striving to achieve superior baked goods without including ingredients that infringe on evolving clean labeling standards defined by specialty grocers*. Our innovative SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier enables our customers to meet or exceed these more stringent and sought-after ingredient expectations without compromising on quality."

The new SIMPLY KAKE emulsifier joins the Vantage Food family of hydrated emulsifiers, including its sister products, Kake Mate and Proform, a conventional all-purpose emulsifier for breads and dough-based products. These products offer operational tolerance and the ability to promote even, consistent baking and ideal crumb structure, improve cycle time and extend shelf life.