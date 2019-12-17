Dry Processing Technology
Lab scale inline mixer, emulsifier
December 17, 2019
Admix Inc. - www.admix.com
DynaShear model DS-215 lab-scale inline sanitary mixer and emulsifier is suitable for small-scale inline processing, product development, simulation and scale-up. Affixed to a mobile cart, the unit is equipped with VFD controls for more accurate scalability. It will blend, dissolve, deagglomerate, disperse and emulsify a wide range of fluids and semifluids and is particularly effective for wetting out powders into a liquid.