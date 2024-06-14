KATZ, a Koehler Group company, has developed a natural material that can be used as a basis for food packaging.

KATZ Food Board is a high-volume material that is based on wood pulp. The product can be used in a variety of ways, such as pads for dry and greasy food, including pastries, fruit and vegetables, fish, meat, sausages and cheese.

The company’s wood pulp board is made with wood from sustainable forestry and regional sources. This wood comes from thinning, and is a byproduct of forest management. In addition, the production processes are environmentally friendly throughout.

“The all-natural components in our wood pulp board make it one-of-a-kind. In fact, customers can put food on our KATZ Food Board without any worries,” says KATZ Managing Director Jürgen Schulz. “To put it simply, our product doesn’t contain any undesirable toxic substances that could make it into the packed product.”

The product base developed by KATZ is 100% recyclable and suitable for direct contact with food. The goal is to replace existing plastic packaging solutions with KATZ Food Board wherever possible.

Two categories are currently being developed for series production. On one hand, there is KATZ Food Board Pure, a natural and unprocessed product that is well-suited for use as a packaging material in direct contact with dry and greasy food. When using the KATZ Food Board Pure, customers can rely on certified food safety thanks to the ISEGA certificate.

On the other hand, KATZ Food Board products with laminated film or foil will soon be part of the product range. Specific barrier properties can be achieved by using gold foil, silver foil or transparent film for lamination. This means that this version can be used to pack moist and greasy food, such as salmon, meat and pastries.