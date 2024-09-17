revyve, B.V. has launched its next-generation gluten-free ingredient line made from baker's yeast.

The new egg replacer delivers texturizing functionalities and is fully neutral in flavor and color. This launch will accelerate revyve's expansion into new food categories, fulfilling demands for clean-label, sustainable texturizing ingredients to replace eggs, especially in gluten-free products. Being allergen-free, the new ingredient enables commercialization in categories such as sauces and potato products, where gluten poses a barrier to entry. Additionally, its neutral flavor profile makes it ideal for flavor-sensitive products, such as sweet baked goods and confectionery.

Eggs are effective texturizers and binders, used in countless food products. However, with increasing emphasis on sustainability and animal welfare, coupled with rising egg prices, the food industry is seeking clean-label, sustainable alternatives. revyve's yeast-derived ingredients are versatile, providing texturizing capabilities, including gelling, emulsifying, binding and water-holding. Its flagship brewer's yeast-derived egg replacer contains traces of gluten, leading revyve to develop the new product line based on baker's yeast.

"During the rollout of our initial brewer's yeast line, we learned through interactions with food producers that there was still a need for an effective gluten-free egg replacer," says Suarez Garcia, revyve's CTO and co-founder. "It also had to be more neutral in flavor yet provide the same functionality as brewer's yeast across various application categories."