Tempo Beverages Ltd. has turned to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. to replace fossil fuel boilers with a 32 MWh bGEN thermal energy storage (TES) system at its production plant in Netanya, Israel.

Brenmiller has moved into the construction phase of the project, with on-site assembly to begin by the end of September. Brenmiller will deliver sustainable process heat through an Energy as a Service (EaaS) model.

Brenmiller’s bGen TES system for Tempo will charge using a combination of roof-top solar and ultra-low-cost off-peak grid power. The system is being configured to meet the beverage manufacturer’s operational needs, and the final system design is expected to be completed by the end of July 2024.

Brenmiller has started procuring the necessary components to manufacture Tempo’s bGen system and all system manufacturing will be completed at Brenmiller’s TES gigafactory in Dimona, Israel. System assembly is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 and commissioned in May 2025.

“We are pleased to report that our project to replace Tempo’s polluting heavy oil boilers with our bGen thermal battery is progressing according to schedule and is on-track to be commissioned less than a year from now,” says Brenmiller Chairman and CEO Avi Brenmiller. “The food and beverage industry is one of the top global consumers of thermal energy. Our project with Tempo serves as a great model for how our bGen TES system can benefit other food and beverage producers, a sector from which we are seeing strong demand.”

Tempo is partially owned by Heineken International B.V. and is one of Israel’s largest producers and distributors of beverages for brands including Heineken and Pepsi.