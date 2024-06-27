Midwest Filter’s X100+ polypropylene filter vessel economically filters source and recirculated water for food and beverage production operations.

Made in the U.S. of 100% polypropylene construction, the MWF X100+ meets the requirements of NSF/ANSI/CAN 61- 2022, section 8, which covers materials or products that come in contact with drinking water treatment chemicals.

The X100+ comes with a polypropylene basket and two Buna gaskets. In addition, customers can choose from hundreds of options for polypropylene and polyester filter bags in nominal and absolute micron ratings and meet FDA regulations for food contact under FDA CFR 177.1520.