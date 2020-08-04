This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Made for manufacturing and process industries, the pre-filter vessel is constructed of 304L stainless steel, capable of 200 psi and full vacuum at 200°F. It is designed, built and stamped according to ASME Code Section VIII, Div. 1. The vessel has a working capacity of 6,500 gallons and is fully hydrotested.
