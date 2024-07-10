As the push toward decarbonization and adoption of cleaner heating sources continues, Danfoss is releasing two new compressors for the North American market.

The new lineup, which includes the BOCK HGX56 CO2 T 6-cylinder semi-hermetic reciprocating compressor for large-capacity industrial heat pumps and the PSH scroll compressor for reversible rooftop units and hydronic systems in cold climates, offers new and extended compressor ranges to help OEMs accelerate the green transition for comfort and industrial heat pumps.

Heating and cooling account for half of the final energy consumption globally. In “The Future of Heat Pumps,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by the year 2030, heat pumps can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 500 million tons and save U.S. households roughly $300 per year in energy costs. Globally, the public and private sectors are encouraging greener choices like heating electrification, heat pump incentives and low-GWP refrigerant usage.

"Building owners are demanding energy efficiency and accountability from their suppliers, which creates a growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient technologies,” says Kristian Strand, Danfoss Commercial Compressors president. “Globally, we are seeing the market shift from gas boilers to heat pumps across multi-family housing or office building projects. Industrial/process heat pumps are also gaining traction and play a central role in decarbonizing industries such as food and beverage, chemicals, or textiles."

“Our comprehensive lineup offers heating capacities in single-circuit configuration, delivering high water supply temperatures,” Strand adds. “These compressors enable OEMs to simplify designs and minimize their environmental impact. We are committed to helping OEMs secure today’s deals and win tomorrow’s market position on every type of project.”

Ideal for large-capacity heat pumps, the 6-cylinder semi-hermetic BOCK HGX56 CO2 T achieves water temperatures up to 90°C/194°F and offers an efficient alternative to ammonia and synthetic refrigerants. The HGX56 CO2 T reduces cost, system complexity and the number of compressors required for large industrial heat pumps, refrigeration and district heating systems.

The new PSH scroll range compressor is ideal for North American reversible rooftop units and hydronic heat pump systems with higher discharge gas temperature limits. Featuring liquid, vapor and wet injection, it comes with a full package of qualified components to manage the injection and delivers year-round comfort with a water-supply temperature of up to 65°C/149°F. The versatile PSH scroll range is optimized for new-generation systems transitioning to lower GWP options like R454B.

Heat pumps are critical for decarbonizing heating and the solutions announced today are pivotal in enabling the success of these applications. Currently, Danfoss delivers up to 70% of the materials for air-to-water heat pumps and has plans to release additional products this year. Danfoss’ MCE 2024 award-winning Alsmart Universal Controller platform will come to market in 2024, as well as its R290-optimized brazed-plate heat exchangers, further supporting the increasing demand for heat pumps, including in residential single-home setups.