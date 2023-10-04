Kaeser Compressors announced the opening of a new branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new factory store will cover Utah and portions of Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada. Trained and certified sales and service professionals will be available for compressed air, blower and vacuum needs.

“We are very excited to directly support our existing customers in the region,” says Julian Shelton, Salt Lake City branch manager. “Plus, we look forward to expanding our customer base and providing reliable, energy-efficient air systems to a broad range of industrial, commercial and institutional users. Whether you need new equipment, routine maintenance, or troubleshooting, Kaeser is here to help.”

Factory-certified sales and service experts are now locally available to help assess end users’ needs and tailor solutions, whether as a compressed air system installation or a contractual solution.