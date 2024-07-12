Ravenwood announced that it has developed seal detection software for its VXR Vision Pack Inspection System. The company says its cutting-edge technology guarantees 100% accuracy, and protects brand owners from financial loss, product recalls and hefty fines.

The new detection software is available to existing VXR customers and can also be ordered as an optional feature on new machines. Ravenwood says its X-ray inspection technology now allows for both standard product contamination checks as well as the new seal contamination detection.

James Large, Ravenwood’s VXR and vision product manager says, “This technology significantly enhances production quality in the factory. The VXR’s fault-finding capabilities far surpass those of traditional methods that rely on human visual checks and camera-based systems.”

Traditional fault-finding methods pose numerous challenges, according to Ravenwood, which goes on to state that detecting seal contamination is particularly difficult at high running speeds, and when there is minimal color contrast between the contaminant and the tray (such as beef in black MAP trays), detection becomes even more challenging, especially with optical camera-based systems.

James adds, “By utilizing X-ray inspection technology to check for density variations in the seal area, it is now possible to detect even the smallest amounts of contamination, whether from the product itself or a foreign body in the pack seal.”

The new seal contamination inspection system operates automatically with minimal operator input, ensuring thorough checks on each pack, even at high line speeds. It seamlessly integrates standard X-ray capabilities, displaying two images on the VXR interface: one for standard X-ray contamination detection and another for the new seal contamination detection.