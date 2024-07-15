Domino Printing Sciences announced the launch of its new automated product printing and label verification solutions to help manufacturers reduce the risk of product labeling errors. Domino’s latest solutions include coding automation software that removes the need for manual intervention and integrated machine vision to check the accuracy of every printed code.

Domino says it focuses on supplying complete end-to-end solutions for variable data printing so manufacturers can ensure that the energy, time and funds they invest are spent creating high-quality, sellable products. End-to-end solutions encompass two newly launched products, Domino Automation, and the R-Series i-Tech, plus remote monitoring from Domino’s cloud-based services—all of which are designed to work alongside Domino’s full range of variable data printing solutions:

Domino Automation – centralized message storage and automated printer management software

R-Series i-Tech – label verification and quality inspection system optimized for high-speed production lines

Domino’s cloud-based services – machine monitoring tools for remote diagnostics, troubleshooting, and optimization

Domino’s solutions can be tailored to customer requirements, with all components available as standalone products or integrated as part of a full, closed-loop solution.