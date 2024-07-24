Mars, Incorporated has released the 2023 Mars Sustainable in a Generation Report, announcing progress toward its goal of achieving net zero by 2050, registering a record 8% GHG emissions reduction against its 2015 baseline across its full value chain in 2023 alone.

Since 2015, GHG emissions in the company's value chain have been reduced by 16% (or 5.7 million metric tons — the equivalent GHG emissions generated by more than 1.3 million gasoline-powered automobiles in a year), while growing the business more than 60% to over $50 billion.

When Mars published the Mars Net Zero Roadmap in 2023, the company committed to investing more than $1 billion over three years – and continuing to commit financial resources as needed until net zero is achieved.

"Last year, we published our Net Zero Roadmap promising to accelerate our carbon reductions, and with this year's results, we are delivering on our business strategy to continue to grow while reducing our carbon emissions,” says Mars CEO Poul Weihrauch. “We still have a long way to go, but we will continue to follow the science and show how a responsible business can both do well and do good."

With almost 60% of the company's value chain GHG footprint coming from agricultural ingredients, Mars is scaling up new climate smart agriculture initiatives to drive continued decarbonization. These initiatives aim to improve soil health and farm resilience — while providing critical financial support and training for farmers to accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices.

"Our latest carbon reductions show we are on track to deliver a 50% reduction by 2030,” says Barry Parkin, Mars chief sustainability and procurement officer. “While we're proud of this progress, we know we have more work to do, and we look forward to continuing to scale our progress. It is critically important to strengthen our programs with farmers to help the transition to climate smart and regenerative agriculture."

Mars latest investments to scaling climate smart agriculture include: