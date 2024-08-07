Hormel Foods Corporation announced the release of its 18th Global Impact Report. The report, available online, demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility and progress toward its environmental, social and governance goals in fiscal 2023.

"Responsible business practices have—and will always be—fundamental to our company," says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "Since our founding more than 130 years ago, we've been passionate about making the world a better place. We recognize our role in shaping a better future for generations to come and that our reach and scale enable us to make a significant impact and be a positive influence. Our Global Impact Report reflects where we are today and is a road map for where we aspire to be in the future."

Highlights of the company's 2023 progress include: