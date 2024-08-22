GEA has launched the PowerPak 1000 thermoformer for packaging meat and meat substitutes, poultry and cheese.

The PowerPak 1000 has been specially developed as an entry-level machine for the thermoforming segment and offers advanced functions previously reserved for machines in the higher performance range.

"We are delighted to be able to introduce the PowerPak 1000 to a wider audience,” says Stefan Runkel, product manager thermoforming at GEA Food Application Solutions. “With this machine, we can now help smaller companies improve the efficiency of their packaging processes and increase their output, offering them our many years of expertise and flexible service.

For companies looking to move away from traditional methods such as vacuum chamber machines or traysealers to increase capacity and flexibility, the new GEA solution offers many other benefits, such as flexibility in pack size or reduced plastic consumption.

The PowerPak 1000 can produce vacuum, MAP or skin packs to meet a range of product and packaging requirements, allowing customers to quickly adapt the machine to changing consumer needs. The new packaging machine can be seen and tested live at the GEA Technology and Application Center XLAB in Biedenkopf-Wallau, Germany.