GEA introduces its patented CONTA dual block valve technology for spray dryers.

Continuing its commitment to improving the safety, efficiency and environmental sustainability of food and dairy processing, this new system is designed to reduce microbiological risks, ensuring safer and more efficient processing operations.

The CONTA dual block valve receives feed from the feed supply system and distributes it to multiple atomizer nozzles, which then spray the feed into the drying chamber. Compared to traditional designs, this new design reduces the areas where feed can accumulate by up to 96 percent, allowing for more efficient cleaning in place (CIP) and reducing microbiological risks. The CONTA dual block valve system improves sanitary operation and provides greater process and product safety.

Each valve weighs approximately half the weight of traditional systems, making it easier and safer to handle. The design eliminates the use of external welded manifolds, allowing manual inspection and maintenance with simple tools. This simplified inspection and maintenance supports 24/7 operation and reduces plant downtime.

The standardized CONTA dual block valve unit can be easily configured for both new and existing spray drying systems. This ensures minimal disruption and quick installation, allowing plants to resume operations quickly. Retrofitting to existing spray dryers is straightforward, often requiring only minor programming changes