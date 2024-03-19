GEA has introduced NiSoMate, a sensor-based technology for product control during the homogenization process.

Liquids are analyzed inline for their consistency and quality in real time. This enables direct adjustment of system performance, such as homogenization pressure, resulting in more efficient use of energy in the production process. By implementing this new sensor technology, traditional sampling methods can be bypassed, saving time.

The GEA NiSoMate inline quality monitoring system features sensors bundled in a single unit that is installed directly on the homogenizer. With high-precision measurement accuracy, the homogenization effect on liquids can be displayed in real time without touching the product. The sensor system employs an ultrasound-based “beamforming array” technology that was specially engineered by GEA homogenization experts for this purpose. The system allows physical product properties such as density, consistency change and dilution to be derived. These parameters can be read by an external process control which can then take appropriate actions. Consequently, operators can monitor the process directly on the production line and adjust the performance of the system accordingly, without having to wait for laboratory samples results.

With the GEA NiSoMate, users can also achieve their overall production goals much faster, especially when processing new types of liquids. In addition, pre-configured recipes can be used and set for a faster process flow once an in-situ fingerprint has been analyzed for the respective starting product. This enables faster development of new recipes and faster production of new products.

Since the new technology combines several sensors in one system, it ensures accurate, reliable and robust product evaluation. The collected data can be transferred to existing monitoring systems and dashboards and used for further analysis and process optimization. Appropriate modules have been predisposed in the system for the integration of AI, which in the future will allow self-optimization of the plant and process.

The GEA NiSoMate can be used in all GEA homogenizers – from laboratory units to large industrial plants – and is also available as a retrofit for existing plants.