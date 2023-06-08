LoneStar Tracking has launched an automated freezer monitoring and alerting system for the food storage and refrigeration industry.

This system employs a wireless sensor and a gateway, taking temperature measurements at 20-minute intervals. An alert will be triggered should the freezer's temperature go out of the pre-set range, ensuring temperature control and reducing the risk of food spoilage due to a malfunctioning freezer.

According to chief technology officer Thomas Remmert, "The importance of maintaining precise temperatures in freezers cannot be overstated, especially in commercial and industrial settings. With our new automated freezer monitoring system, we are providing our clients with an affordable, reliable and efficient solution to prevent loss and ensure safety."

The features of this new system include:

Real-time Monitoring: Temperature measurements are taken every 20 minutes, providing comprehensive and accurate data around the clock.

Automated Alerts: The system alerts the user via their preferred communication method (email, text, etc.) if the freezer's temperature ever goes out of the specified range.

Wireless Convenience: The use of a wireless sensor and gateway ensures easy installation and minimal disruption to the user's operations.

Cost-Effective Solution: The competitive price of this innovative system allows businesses and households of all sizes to maintain optimal freezer conditions without breaking the bank.

"We understand the costly implications of freezer failures," says Remmert. "Our new automated freezer monitoring system is designed to help our clients save money, prevent waste and maintain health and safety standards.”



