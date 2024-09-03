Syntegon has announced the launch of the PMX 4001 vertical bagger for ground coffee and whole beans. The new model comes with a smaller footprint and processes both conventional and recyclable packing materials, according to the company.

Syntegon says sustainability was a key aspect in the development of the PMX 4001. It is capable of processing alternative packaging at outputs of up to 65 bags per minute with a pack weight of 500g. It's designed for gentle product handling, has integrated valve application, and uses gas flushing of the coffee to minimize residual oxygen The machine reportedly achieves a high-quality product appearance with extremely precise sealing seams. With a height and footprint of 2.6 by 2.1 meters, it is also useful for manufacturers with limited space.

The Industry 4.0 solution Synexio Empower, which is installed as standard in the PMX 4001, monitors all machine functions as well as energy and resource consumption in real time.



