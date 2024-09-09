Pneumatic vacuum conveying systems from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA feature optional mobile post hoists.

Devised to promote safe, accurate conveyor positioning in elevated bulk material handling installations, the mobile post hoists set the company's post hoists on a rolling frame that enables one worker to easily move the vacuum conveyor into place above mixers, reactors, tanks and other equipment without leaving the plant floor. Risk of vapor exposure, powder exposure, and slips and falls due to climbing ladders or stairs are eliminated.

Suitable for installation in food, chemical, pharmaceutical and other facilities, the mobile conveyor post hoists include stainless steel construction as standard, non-marking casters, and a choice of manual or pneumatic lift. At the press of a button or turn of a hand crank, the hoist may be used to raise or lower the vacuum conveyor into position or to retrieve it for safe, easy access for cleaning. The mobile post hoists are custom-engineered for each powder and bulk material transfer installation.