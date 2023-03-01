The Volkmann VS pneumatic vacuum conveying system from process equipment manufacturer Volkmann USA is designed to automatically capture unused or excess ingredients from a process and return them upstream for immediate reuse or return them to a hopper or container for reuse at a later date.

Devised to help food, pharmaceutical and other manufacturers to combat rising ingredient and raw material costs, the Volkmann system allows material that would be previously discarded as waste to be reused for financial savings. This maximizes ingredient value, reduces manual cleanup and improves plant sanitation.

Constructed of stainless steel in product contact areas, the Volkmann VS conveyors capture and recycle salt, sugar, nuts, seeds, chips, berries and other dry food ingredients. Fine particles as small as 0.1 µm can reportedly be safely recovered and gently transferred without damaging the particle shape or adding heat history.