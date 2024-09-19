Ravenwood, a leader in linerless and x-ray inspection systems, is now offering the Nobac 40 promotional flash labeler as a standalone applicator or as an integrated option with any linerless applicator in the Nobac 5000 range.

While its key differentiator is its linerless capability, the Nobac 40 offering superior build quality and enhanced component tolerance. The machine’s design is simple and cost-effective, yet it incorporates high-precision parts.

“We are thrilled to introduce this industry-first linerless flash label solution,” says Paul Beamish, Ravenwood managing director. “Now, when customers purchase a Nobac sleever, we’re able to offer them a linerless flash labeler instead of a self-adhesive machine.”

Linerless labels provide numerous benefits compared to traditional labels with liners, making them an eco-friendly option for various food sectors. Unlike conventional labels, linerless labels don’t require backing paper on the reel. Instead, they adhere to themselves using matching strips of adhesive and silicone applied to the underside and face of the label. This design reduces material usage and waste. By eliminating the liner, which is typically discarded in landfill, linerless labels reduce CO2 emissions.

Generally, the Nobac 40 applies flash labels to MAP packs to the top, side or base of the product. Line speeds reach 30 meters per minute, which equates to around 130 labelled packs. The linerless labeler is designed for high-output operations and ensures that promotional labels can be applied in real-time during the packaging process without slowing down the production line. Its precise control systems ensure accurate label placement which is crucial for maintaining consistency in product presentation and avoiding misaligned labels that could impact the product’s appearance. Various mounting options are available to suit all customer requirements.