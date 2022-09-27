Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials recently introduced its new direct thermal (DT) linerless label platform. The company states that each unit is designed for information labels, e-commerce, food delivery and pick-up, quick-serve restaurants, weigh scale and logistics applications.

Avery Dennison states that its hope is to eliminate the liner waste associated with label printing while also offering a DT labeling solution that reduces matrix waste and improves processes.

The linerless label platform uses emulsion adhesives to support semi-permanent and removable applications with adhesive and silicone coatings. The unit is reportedly 32% thinner than lined labels and holds 50% more labels per roll. The product is available through a flexible service model with roll widths from 4-in. to 60-in. and the company states it reduces the number of SKUs and eliminates die cuts by offering one roll for every label length.