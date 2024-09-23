SmartSights, a provider of operational intelligence software that helps industrial teams improve response times, has acquired Sage Clarity, provider of a suite of apps that enable more effective gathering and analyzing of manufacturing activity data.

SmartSights is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based, lower middle market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Chicago, Sage Clarity offers real-time visibility into facility operations through a suite of applications. Its platform-agnostic, configurable solutions provide insight and situational awareness to operators as well as executives, helping deliver measurable efficiencies across the supply chain. Sage Clarity’s products are used by customers ranging from SME/plant-level clients to large, multi-site manufacturers in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, automotive and pharma and medical devices end markets.

“We’re excited to add Sage Clarity’s real-time machine and data analytic solutions to the SmartSights platform, providing customers with easy to implement tools to improve their processes and operations,” says SmartSights CEO Corey Rhoden. “The addition of Sage Clarity advances the SmartSights strategic vision by offering customers issue management and root cause analysis, as well as new detection capabilities, in one integrated software platform. It’s a natural fit, and the combination provides us an opportunity to deliver higher value to customers who depend on our products for the upkeep of their manufacturing operations.”

“With the backing of SmartSights and Capstreet, we believe Sage Clarity will be better positioned to help businesses harness the power of their data to streamline operations quickly and with higher fidelity,” adds John Oskin, founder and president of Sage Clarity. “We expect that our complementary products will allow us to offer a stronger combined portfolio, and we look forward to working with our new partners to grow the business.”