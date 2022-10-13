FoodChain ID has integrated its product portfolio under the FoodChain ID brand to provide customers with a single point of contact for accurate data, market-specific insights, and industry-leading services.

Reportedly, through extensive market research, the company found that the tight labor market, waning institutional knowledge and increasing market demands were cited as challenges for food and agricultural companies seeking specialized knowledge and digital solutions to maintain product safety and compliance.

In response, FoodChain ID has begun integrating its service offerings so clients have easy access to information that helps keep the food supply chain safe and transparent. “The majority of our clients conveyed the challenge of having to do more with fewer resources,” said Brad Riemenapp, CEO of FoodChain ID. Riemenapp explains that the company’s position in the global market allowed them to see the need for enhanced communication in order to mitigate risks and enable business growth of its customers.