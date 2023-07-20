Both consumer goods and food and beverage supply chains suffer from common challenges. Increasing costs and complexity combined with raw materials and labor shortages are forcing changes in supply chain planning and processes. Internal teams must work more inclusively and collaboratively so that cross-functional social responsibility becomes part of the supply chain plan. In addition, greater visibility is required to mitigate the volatility of supply, demand and pricing, and to track products from source to consumer—an important element of transparency and traceability for brand loyalty and trust.

Food producers face unique challenges at detailed levels of the supply chain, such as recipe formulation and ingredient optimization to mitigate volatile commodity prices. Packaging manufacturers need to engineer and execute efficiently to reduce the landed cost of commodity items and deliver on consumer desires for increasingly sustainable products.

Logistics organizations must optimize routes on inbound/outbound transportation and last-mile retail operations to ensure on-time delivery with reduced cost, fuel usage and emissions. And across all areas—packers, producers and drivers—everything must be scheduled efficiently to utilize the workforce intelligently, efficiently and safely. These different organizational decisions need evaluation in the context of overall supply chain performance so that groups are not optimizing in silos. Supply chain technology combined with the integration of critical stakeholders is essential to enable these changes.

From a sustainability perspective, more effective planning helps to optimize supply chain and logistic flows to reduce emissions, energy consumption and waste across the value network by driving more efficient use of resources, raw materials and energy. Connecting the supply chain to product and production operations also provides new opportunities to drive sustainability initiatives, for example:

Virtual twin technology integrates product design and formulation with supply chain planning to design an efficient production system built for scalability and removing excess waste.

Efficient product design, formulation and logistics limit the amount of perishable or short-lifecycle goods in the supply chain—reducing waste and spoilage.

Connecting supply chain planning to downstream operations and consumer feedback allows for innovation in creating “sustainable” products, with opportunities to reduce the overall production footprint.

Connecting a broad range of stakeholders enables more productive collaboration and ideation of continuous improvement in efficiency and sustainability.

Integration to the production virtual twin also allows for the design and manufacturing of sustainable packaging that further reduces the environmental impact of products in the supply chain.

Supply chain resiliency is a realistically achievable goal. The evolution that makes this possible is not trivial, but the benefits of gaining this level of agility and visibility is well worth the investment.

Most companies are thinking about the journey they need to take and what their end vision needs to look like to make the transformation worthwhile; some key elements to consider in the thought process are: