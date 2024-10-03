Stoked Oats has launched Stoked OatRice, made from unprocessed oats grown in Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) fields in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Montana.

Stoked OatRice can be cooked and eaten like rice, but it offers twice the protein and five times the fiber of traditional white rice, as well as essential vitamins and minerals.

Cultivated with minimal water usage, Stoked Oats production of OatRice supports the environment with regenerative oat fields that soak up greenhouse gasses and act as a carbon sink. Rice farming also consumes large amounts of water, while Stoked Oats' OatRice fields thrive on rain and sunshine as part of the company's Grain from Rain commitment.

"Our mission at Stoked Oats has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible with the greatest crop on earth: oats," says Stoked Oats CEO and founder Simon Donato. "We're taking that mission one step further by offering a product that not only meets the demands of health-conscious consumers but also aligns with our Grain from Rain commitment to sustainability. OatRice is the future of food – providing a versatile, innovative and planet-friendly option for people who care about what they eat and how it impacts the world."

Stoked OatRice is available for purchase online at stokedoats.com for $4.99 per pound. Stoked Oats also offers a range of products, including oatmeal blends, low-sugar granolas and gluten-free oat-based pancake and waffle mixes.

"Stoked OatRice is more than just a rice alternative, it's a completely new and unique take on grains," says Chanelle Mayer, Stoked Oats chief growth officer. "We wanted to create something that not only tastes great and nourishes the body but also contributes positively to the planet. We're bringing excitement and disruption to a category that's long been stagnant, all while prioritizing sustainability."