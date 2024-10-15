Johnson Controls announced the launch of the new PENN System 550, a modular electronic control solution that provides temperature, humidity and/or pressure control.

The company says the System 550 is the first of its kind to include A2L refrigerant leak sensing and mitigation functionality and optional two-way cloud connectivity, providing a solution for HVAC contractors and building managers for low global warming potential (GWP) A2L refrigerant regulations ahead of January 1, 2025, when some take effect.

“The revolutionary System 550 was engineered to meet and exceed the evolving needs of the HVAC-R industry,” says Keith Gifford, global product manager for Johnson Controls. “Transitioning to low-GWP refrigerants can be challenging but System 550 is a plug-and-play solution that enables equipment manufacturers to control space temperature, humidity and/or system pressures while complying with the latest A2L refrigerant leak detection and mitigation regulations.”

PENN A2L refrigerant sensors have the fastest response time on the market and feature speed of sound technology to quickly sense refrigerant leaks and ensure the safety of occupants while minimizing system downtime and product loss, according to Johnson Controls. Authorized users can monitor HVAC-R system performance and review and change System 550 menu settings by subscribing to the Controls System Cloud.

When a refrigerant leak is detected, the technician is notified of exactly which A2L refrigerant sensor detected the leak through Modbus communications, further simplifying and expediting maintenance and repairs. System 550 is designed so that in the future, sensors for detecting A3 refrigerant leaks (e.g., R290, Propane) can be used, preparing for the future as low-GWP refrigerant regulations continue to evolve.

The modular electronic control system allows up to six A2L sensors to be connected to a C550CCN control module, and up to 10 relay and/or analog outputs can be added through plug-in expansion modules without the need for field wiring, allowing for versatility and customization. System 550 supports hundreds of applications, with the most popular being heating and/or cooling control, staged boiler or chiller control, boiler and chiller loop water temperature reset control, modulated and staged temperature damper actuator control, humidification and dehumidification control and combination temperature and humidity control.

System 550 control modules feature a full-character display and rotary encoder dial to simplify menu navigation and allow for customized sensor and output naming. The rotary dial also features a quick-access feature that allows service technicians to easily change set-points. Two methods are available for HVAC-R equipment manufacturers to upload and/or save C550 configuration files, simplifying control set-up and commissioning.

With Controls System Cloud, authorized users can monitor system performance and receive SMS text and email alerts through cloud-based connectivity. This is especially important for A2L HVAC-R systems where service technicians want to know in real-time if there is a refrigerant leak or A2L sensor failure. Controls System Cloud can be configured to display all System 550 devices by location or enterprise, allowing users to quickly determine if equipment is operating correctly. Service companies can utilize data available through the cloud to determine if a technician needs to be dispatched to diagnose and service equipment.