CRB, provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting services, has appointed former JE Dunn Construction Chief Operations Officer Dirk Schafer as an advisory member of its Board of Directors.

With nearly 40 years in construction leadership, Schafer served in numerous roles at JE Dunn Construction before ultimately becoming its COO and Midwest region president.

"Dirk brings a wealth of construction expertise that will be a tremendous asset to CRB as we continually strengthen our position as an innovative and trusted project delivery partner for our clients," says Lee Emel, CRB's interim president and CEO. "He joins an already outstanding Board of Directors that is deeply committed to CRB's future success. We look forward to leveraging his counsel as we expand our construction portfolio in the life sciences and food and beverage markets."

In his roles at JE Dunn Construction, Schafer led strategy and operations of a $1.5 billion business unit across multiple states. He oversaw many of the firm's largest construction projects, including the National Nuclear Security Administration campus in Kansas City, the city's Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. His portfolio includes contributions to more than 21 million square feet of projects across sectors including hotels, offices, warehouses, data center and more.

Schafer, whose resume also includes work on for-profit and non-profit boards, holds an MBA in finance from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor of Science in construction engineering from Iowa State University.

"I am honored to join the CRB Board and contribute to the company's success for its clients and its people," Schafer says. "As we navigate the challenges and dynamic opportunities ahead in the construction industry, I am committed to using my experience in ways that enhance CRB's sustainable, long-term growth."