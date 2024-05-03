The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) has elected its 2024 Board of Directors.

The 2024 Board of Directors was elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, except the chair’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 20 during the FPA Annual Meeting held in Tucson, Arizona.

The 2024 Board is comprised of industry leaders from 32 flexible packaging companies. William (Bill) Jackson, chief technology officer, Amcor Flexibles, continues as chair of the FPA Board of Directors; Russell Grissett, president, Sonoco Flexible Packaging was elected as the executive vice-chair; and David Love, senior vice president, marketing and R&D, Printpack was elected as treasurer.

Newly appointed Executive Committee members include Kevin Kwilinski, CEO, Berry Global; David Nunes, president, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.; and Adrianne Tipton, chief technology officer, Novolex.

Newly appointed directors include Amanda Ciccone, NA sales idrector, Dow; Ron Cotterman, vice president, global corporate affairs, Sealed Air Corporation; Doug Dodrill, vice president of technology, PAXXUS, Inc.; Kasie Fairbarn, vice president of sales, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation; Mark Lewis, CEO, Wikoff Color Corporation; Sarah Marshall, vice president of polyethylene marketing, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.; Apurva Shah, vice president of strategy & customer development, Charter Next Generation; and Kristin Thomas-Martin, Americas PE regional sales manager, ExxonMobil Product Solutions.

“FPA is pleased to welcome the new members to the Executive Committee and Board of Directors,” Jackson says. “Their industry experience and proven business leadership will serve the association well.”

The 2024 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee

William (Bill) Jackson, chair of the board

Russell Grissett, executive vice-chair

David Love, treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Guenther Hering, Henkel Corporation

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flex

Kevin Kwilinski, Berry Global

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American, Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, Novolex

President & CEO (non-voting member)

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors

Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.

Sean Bowie, Bryce Corporation

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk

Amanda Ciccone, Dow

Ron Cotterman, Sealed Air Corporation

Doug Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Kasie Fairbarn, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Kenneth Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark inc

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Nicki Kerrigan, Flint Group

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation

Mark Lewis, Wikoff Color Corporation

Sarah Marshall, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Amy Moore, Westlake Corporation

Thomas Morin, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Joe Moynihan, Mondi

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation

Apurva Shah, Charter Next Generation

Kristin Thomas-Martin, ExxonMobil Product Solutions

Chairperson’s Advisory Council