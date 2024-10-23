Probiotic beverage manufacturer Yakult announced the groundbreaking of its new greenfield manufacturing facility along with Gray, which is providing civil, architectural, and structural engineering, as well as interior design services on the project.

The new 250,000-sq.-ft. beverage production and bottling facility, which is being built in Bartow County, Ga., will be the second manufacturing plant in the U.S. for Japan-based Yakult. The company first planted its flag in California in 2014, but thanks to rapid expansion of the market and increases in sales, Yakult is once again growing.

"We're fortunate to have a long history of working with Japanese companies and want to celebrate this legacy," says Stephen Gray, president & CEO of Gray, Inc. "Breaking ground today is more than just the start of a new facility—it's a powerful symbol of the trust that has been built between our teams—one cohesive team. We're proud to play a part in helping this Yakult grow and impact the marketplace."

The new, state-of-the-art production facility will feature a 160,000-sq.-ft. production floor; 40,000-sq.-ft. of office space; a 250-ton air chiller; automated packaging systems; and a stainless-steel facade. Additionally, the new facility will include a windowed corridor with views over the production floor, so guests touring the facility can see the production process.

The new production plant will be nearly three times the size of the company's existing manufacturing plant in California and will better position Yakult to meet the needs of customers in the Central and Eastern portions of the U.S.

This facility is expected to begin production in 2026 and, at peak capacity, will produce 2.7 million bottles per day across six production lines.