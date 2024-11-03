PACK EXPO kicks off this week at McCormick Place in Chicago, bringing together 45,000 attendees and 2,600 exhibitors highlighting the latest processing and packaging solutions.

Below are just some of the equipment offerings exhibitors plan to debut or highlight at the show.





Antares Vision Group

Booth S-3754

ALL-IN-ONE

Antares Vision Group will showcase its ALL-IN-ONE equipment portfolio for food and beverage applications. The series incorporates multiple inspection controls into single machines, maximizing production space and manpower efficiencies while offering exemplary quality assurance. The ALL-IN-ONE module incorporates a leak detection system for detecting micro-leaks in packaging; an X-ray module for identifying various contaminants including glass, stones, metal, bone, high-density plastics and other foreign materials; and a checkweigher for precise, dynamic weight confirmation.

Another version of ALL-IN-ONE checks packaging labels and codes to verify presence, legibility, position, inclination and format alignment, welding and overall printing integrity. This system can be integrated with a track-and-trace platform that manages serial numbers throughout the supply chain, enabling features that encourage customer engagement, identify grey markets for brand protection, and manage re-usable assets.

Cap-Fill Level Inspection

Antares Vision Group will also showcase its IT+CL 700-IoT system for integrated cap and fill level inspection. The cap inspection unit detects problems related to closures, including cap absence or misalignment, deformed or curved caps, missing or damaged tamper bands, and upper surface deformities for various types of caps, including flat, tethered, sport-cap, cork and roop.

The system can incorporate as many as five high-resolution cameras to meet different requirements. The CL700-IoT module detects fill levels, rejecting containers that do not comply with preset parameters and/or regulations. The inspection system can perform level control for all types of liquids and packaging, with available options including X-ray, infrared and high frequency (with foam compensation) detection.





Bosch Rexroth

Booth S-1548





VarioFlow Conveyor and ctrlX Automation

Bosch Rexroth with demonstrate the modularity and scalability of ctrlX AUTOMATION while presenting an overview of ctrlX DRIVE and ctrlX CORE hardware capabilities with its four-sided display. Featured is a three-axis ctrlX DRIVE linked to a ctrlX CORE industrial PC running in real-time. Other components, such as ctrlX IO, ctrlX HMI and the MS2N synchronous motor, are also included. In addition, the exhibit demonstrates how ctrlX CORE supports modern languages for today’s industrial machinery, such as Java, Python and Node Red, plus many other application-appropriate languages.

The modular VarioFlow plus plastic chain conveyor is a high-performance, versatile plastic chain conveyor system with components that are easy to assemble in both horizontal and vertical configurations. This capability allows manufacturers to set up systems that accommodate compact facility footprints, as well as serve as buffer storage. Suitable for CPG and other applications, the chain surface is nearly closed, allowing even the smallest of parts to be transported safely and reliably.

Fast, compact and precise—these properties characterize the new linear motor modules (LMM) from Bosch Rexroth. The axes are available in sizes 140, 180 and 220 mm and feature a zero-backlash direct drive. They complement the existing linear motion technology portfolio as a ready-to-install solution offering excellent value for money.

Bunting

Booth N-5041

Liquid Magnetic Separator

The new Liquid Magnetic Separator, formerly known as the Magnetic Liquid Trap, builds upon its predecessor with advanced features for ferrous particle capture. Utilizing high-intensity neodymium magnets, the trap features a strength of 10,000 Gauss and 13 pounds of pull, capable of removing work-hardened stainless-steel particles from liquids, pastes and slurries. The new Liquid Magnetic Separator will be available globally starting January 2025.

Key features of the Liquid Magnetic Separator include:

316 stainless steel construction for durability and compliance with food-grade regulations

Available in 2-in., 3-in. and 4-in. line sizes

Pressure rating of 10 bars and temperature capability up to 248°F (120°C)

Optional features such as 150 lb flanges, water jacket, and self-cleaning mechanism

Performer Weigh Checkweigher

Bunting's Performer Weigh checkweigher also receives upgrades, integrating advanced metal detection with precise weighing capabilities. The system employs Electro-Magnetic Force Restoration (EMFR) technology.

Enhancements to the Performer Weigh include:

Customizable metal detector aperture for precise contaminant detection

IP54 rating with IP66 option for increased protection against environmental factors

High-resolution 15.6" touchscreen display for intuitive operation

Multiple reject options and dual reject bins for efficient product handling

Capacity to process up to 225 pieces per minute





BW Flexible Systems

Booth S-2100

Thiele UltraStar G2 Bag Filler

This second-generation machine is the latest addition to the Thiele Star series. It builds on the original UltraStar by enhancing reliability, streamlining maintenance and improving durability to boost overall equipment effectiveness and optimize return on investment.

BW Flexible Systems simplified the design of the UltraStar G2 to lower overall maintenance costs. The machine now requires fewer spare parts and increases maintenance accessibility, simplifying repairs. This streamlined design enables quicker parts replacement and a smaller inventory of spare parts on hand to save on maintenance costs.





Cama North America

Booth N-5152

MTL Monoblock

Cama North America will exhibit its new MTL monoblock, an extension of the CAMA IF series with 3 modules: forming, loading and closing cases and boxes.

For this application, Cama integrated the ACOPOStrak magnetic track system by B&R. Thanks to this track system, the monoblock can serve three or more upstream feeds for similar products with different synchronizations and manage buffers automatically. The result is increased productivity with a reduced footprint. The solution allows for decoupling the process stations, optimizing the flow of products and cycle times; processing times were also optimized and the control panel was simplified, making commissioning and maintenance quicker and easier.

This solution has the following features:

Over 1,800 products/min

Magnetic carriers

Multi-configuration packs management

Robotic forming, loading and closing

Insertion of leaflets

Compact, ergonomic solution

Complemented by Cama 4.0 tools using augmented reality for training, configuration changes and maintenance





Dorner

Booth N-5623

C3 Belted Curve Conveyor

The C3 utilizes FDA-approved fabric belting to facilitate both a 90° and 180° curve. The C3 is ideal for companies across a multitude of industries that need to maximize footprint while improving overall throughput in the facility. Because of the FDA-approved belting and stainless bed plate, this product complies with BISSC standards making it perfect for any bakery or confectionery production setting.





Dynamic Conveyor Corporation

Booth N-4804

DynaClean S Series

This new conveyor line is designed to provide performance and durability in all conditions. Dynamic Conveyor has kept its HDPE sidewall construction with UHMW and stainless-steel components, ensuring ease of sanitation and resistance to corrosion. This conveyor line offers various features:

Modularity has again been incorporated into the design allowing customers to adjust the length of their conveyors by adding or removing modular sections.

Two FDA-approved belt options are offered: a solid surface polyurethane or a link-style polypropylene depending on the needs of the application. These belts are interchangeable on the conveyor giving end users ultimate flexibility.

Dynamic Conveyor has included its patented retaining wall design to ensure toolless disassembly of the conveyor for quick cleaning.

Accessory options include scraper blade, discharge chute, infeed hoppers and two NEMA-4X VFD options with full E-stop and I/O for easy machine integrations.

Drive and feed ends feature tight belt transfer diameter at 3.1 in., allowing for easy transfer of small product.

A range of standard offerings from 12-30 in. wide and 4-30 ft. in length.

Adjustable top of belt heights ranging from 32-42 in. Custom heights are available on request.





Econocorp

Booth S-1502

Spartan M-Pro Cartoning Machine

This intermittent motion horizontal cartoner builds on Econocorp’s Spartan cartoner, which has been the company’s workhorse for more than 40 years. Spartan M-Pro is a compact unit that removes complexities typically found in small cartoning systems. It handles a variety of small carton applications, including those in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, cannabis, automotive and industrial industries.

The Spartan M-Pro has the ability to perform multiple package handling functions simultaneously during loading. The system features an automatic product loading device, including either an intermittent motion bucket or belt conveyor, as well as a LinMot electric linear slide overhead-style product loading device. Operators can easily make adjustments from the HMI, allowing for more control than pneumatic devices and simplifying changeover. With a compact 6-ft. by 6-ft. footprint, it is ideal for growing businesses that need to maximize existing floorspace.





Emerson

Booth N-5345

AVENTICS Series XV Pneumatic Valves

AVENTICS Series XV Pneumatic Valves provide automation flexibility and optimized flow for packaging lines, including compact handling systems and complex automation solutions. Series XV valves feature multiple interoperable valve sizes, higher flow rates in a compact design and an extensive portfolio of accessories. Series XV valves support leading fieldbus protocols to simplify integration into machine control networks. They come in multiple pneumatic connection directions with metal threads, parallel wiring and aluminum base plates that make Series XV valves easier to integrate into equipment designs.

AVENTICS Series AF2 Flow Sensor

AVENTICS Series AF2 Flow Sensors enable rapid intervention if leaks occur, helping optimize energy consumption, reach net-zero targets, prevent machine downtime and reduce costs. Emerson now offers a high flow model of this sensor that propels compressed air monitoring beyond individual machines to benefit larger air lines and systems. This expanded capability allows users to easily optimize energy consumption across an entire packaging facility and improve overall plant sustainability.

AVENTICS G3 Electronic Fieldbus Platform

The AVENTICS valve system of the Series G3 electronic fieldbus platform replaces conventional, hard-wired solutions. It integrates communication interfaces with pneumatic valve systems that have input/output (I/O) capabilities. This electronic platform provides easy access to connections. It is easy to assemble, install, commission and maintain. The functionality of the G3 enables programmable logic controllers to turn valves on and off more efficiently and transmit I/O data from sensors, indicator lights, relays, individual valves or other I/O devices on a channel basis over various industrial networks. The G3 has an easy-to-read graphic display, which can be used for configuration, commissioning and diagnostics.





JBT Corporation

Booth LU-7115

REVolution EV Filler

The REVolution EV Filler allows JBT Bevcorp to streamline the manufacturing process, eliminating the need to rebuild or salvage tanks from legacy equipment. The REVolution EV Filler features an updated method for opening and shutting valves, with the entire filling cycle controlled and monitored by computer. This results in lowered energy use, more accurate fills, reduced foaming and increased yields, enhancing both product quality and production efficiency.

The REVolution EV Filler feature the REV Drop-in-Drive, a patent-pending sub-system that allows the servo drive and starwheel assembly to be lifted from its column as a single assembly by loosening only a few bolts. This modular design allows for easier maintenance and quicker repairs. Additionally, REV ID, another patent-pending JBT Bevcorp innovation, plays a role in monitoring, predicting and managing the life expectancy of machine parts. When the machine is stopped, the system writes to the embedded RFID tags, providing detailed information on the remaining life expectancy and the number of cans processed, ensuring precise tracking of the part's lifecycle. This data can be accessed at the part level, and customers are notified of the remaining life of each part.

The REVolution EV Filler features the REV Hygienic Base, a design that harmonizes components across JBT Bevcorp's filler frames. This supports the stocking of pre-manufactured bases and promotes shorter delivery times. The REV Hygienic Base also incorporates the patent-pending REV Drop-in Drive System, which in addition to its functional advantages, has a patent-pending distance adjustment that speeds installation and changeover. This new design eliminates unhygienic horizontal surfaces below the product line and distributes weight and forces more evenly, reducing the overall machine weight.





JLS

Booth S-3783

Hygienic Flow Wrapper Loading System

Visitors will see a hygienic Talon placing assembled breakfast sandwiches into a Formost Fuji flow wrapper. This system is typically integrated with a fully automated sandwich assembly system from JLS.

Fully Integrated Sausage Line

JLS will showcase a complete packaging system for sausage packaging with daily demonstrations at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. A JLS Talon hygienic robotic primary handling system will load sausage into a Variovac thermoformer. The system features dual IP69K -rated delta robots and a custom end-of-arm tool for fresh, curved sausage. The sealed thermoformed packs will be loaded into a case by a JLS Osprey sanitary case packer. The line includes case forming and case erecting from Pearson and sanitary conveyance from Tri-Mach.

Hygienic Cheese Packaging System

Demonstrating JLS’ cheese packaging capabilities, a VEMAG Model HP-12 supplied by REISER will extrude portions of cheese, feeding its hygienic Talon which will load the portions into a Variovac thermoformer.





LOMA Systems

Booth S-3916

IQ4 FLEX Conveyor

LOMA’s featured products will include the IQ4 FLEX Conveyor, IQ4 Pipeline, IQ4 Waferthin and the IQ4 Vertical Fall. The IQ4 Metal Detector series is packed with features that enhance uptime and productivity. Its variable frequency technology allows for detection capabilities across an array of product conditions. The user-friendly touchscreen interface, complete with intuitive icon-driven menus, makes setup quick and easy. Additionally, with ingress ratings of up to IP69K, these detectors are ideal for both high-care and low-care environments.





METTLER TOLEDO

Booth S-2939

X52 Dual Energy X-Ray Inspection System

In single energy mode, the X52 identifies a range of contaminants including glass, metal, mineral stone, calcified bone, dense plastic and rubber compounds based on their material composition. Dual energy mode further enhances accuracy by analyzing materials' densities, providing an advanced level of detection.

The system excels in both efficiency and accuracy by detecting foreign body contaminants while simultaneously completing a range of quality assurance checks. The X52 reduces false rejects, distinguishing between genuine contaminants and product variations with ease. This precision minimizes unnecessary production halts and disruptions, allowing manufacturers to maintain operations and reduce unnecessary downtime.

The X52 offers increased sensitivity, thanks to its use of proprietary Advanced Material Discrimination (AMD) and ContamPlus software. The AMD dual energy software enhances the system's ability to differentiate between materials, offering precise contaminant detection even in challenging scenarios such as products that are overlapping or vary in thickness.

The HiGain+ DE detector provides sensitivity and resolution, enhancing material analysis with accuracy. This technology offers thorough inspection without compromising efficiency, meeting the evolving needs of manufacturers across industries.





NORD Drive Systems

Booth N-5024

IE5+ Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors

IE5+ synchronous motors deliver consistently high operational efficiency, even at partial loads and low speeds. Their constant torque over a wide speed range enables variant reduction, significantly reduces operating costs, and produces a fast Return on Investment (ROI). A smooth surface version is available for high corrosion resistance and easy cleaning (TENV design) as well as a finned, ventilated version for optimized heat dissipation in heavy traffic systems (TEFC design). IE5+ motors are fully matched with NORD’s modular products to form a complete drive solution.

NORDAC ON/ON+ Variable Frequency Drives

NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives were developed to meet the special requirements of horizontal conveyor technology. Two versions of the VFD are available; NORDAC ON is compatible with IE3 motors while the NORDAC ON+ is optimized for use with high-efficiency IE5+ synchronous motors. These drives provide an economic solution for IIoT environments with an integrated industrial Ethernet interface, integrated PLC for drive-related functions, and firmware updates via Ethernet. Full Plug & Play capabilities make commissioning quick and simple whether for wall or motor mounting. Additionally, POSICON integrated positioning mode and high precision control ensure smooth, precise operation for packaging systems.

LogiDrive Complete Drive Solution

LogiDrive is a complete drive solution from NORD that reduces planning and commissioning efforts through a standardized, service-friendly system configured precisely to application requirements. Basic versions are available with economic IE3 electric motors while advanced versions include IE5+ PMS motors for increased efficiency and reduced system variants. When combined with a decentralized variable frequency drive such as NORDAC FLEX, NORDAC LINK, or NORDAC ON/ON+, the drives reliably convey packaging material, drive tools, form and seal packages, and more.

DuoDrive Integrated Gear Unit and Motor

DuoDrive is an ultra-modern integrated gear unit/motor concept with a smooth body design. It combines a high-efficiency IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motor with a single-stage helical gear unit in one compact housing. The drive features an extremely high system efficiency of up to 92%—resulting in a significantly reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to other drive systems. This solution is well-suited for packaging systems thanks to its simple Plug & Play commissioning, high power density, and quiet operation. DuoDrive additionally offers flexible attachment options, a variety of motor connectivity options, and IP69K surface treatment for wash-down environments.





Pacteon Group

Booth S-3300

Schneider Collaborative Case Erector-Palletizer

Schneider Packaging Equipment will unveil a solution for automating case erecting, taping, and palletizing. The Collaborative Case Erector-Palletizer integrates an Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Automatic Carton Erector (ACE) end-of-arm tool with Schneider’s FANUC CRX-25iArobot platform. Anubis 3D designed and printed the dual-purpose EOAT to pick and form the case, eliminating a separate forming fixture. The lightweight tool offers fast, tool-less changeover (one operator in under five minutes). The compact system repurposes labor toward more productive tasks and reduces repetitive motion injuries.

Descon Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer

Descon Conveyor Systems will display its integrated Single-Lane Empty Can Vacuum Transfer with Laser Coding and Code Inspection. This solution ensures high-quality, reliable laser coding of empty cans prior to rinsing in a dry location of the production facility. Empty cans held by their tops by a vacuum conveyor pass over a gap from below to create access to the bottom of the can and laser coding components. With cans traveling in single-lane, customers have the option of adding empty can quality inspection directly after the vacuum transfer. Rates are fully tested with solutions in the field running 1,800 cans per minute.





PPM Technologies

Booth S-2854

FlavorWright SmartSpray Food Coating System

Designed specifically for vitamins, gummies and other confectionery goods, this system precisely applies oil and other liquids through continuous operation for enhanced productivity. SmartSpray combines a robust belt conveyor, liquid applicator and tumbling drum with a fully-integrated control system, enabling processors to achieve consistent coating applications while reducing labor requirements and minimizing waste to increase profitability.

Featuring recipe-driven operation with automated controls through an intuitive touchscreen HMI, SmartSpray ensures consistent, repeatable results and enables quick changeovers without tools or manual adjustments. The system offers precise control over production parameters, allowing processors to fine-tune conveyor speed and drum angle to optimize dwell time based on each product’s specific characteristics.

PPM designed SmartSpray with interchangeable components, allowing processors to easily modify their system as their product lines evolve. Two drum sizes, available in plastic and stainless-steel construction, accommodate a variety of production capacities. Plastic drums feature seamless, FDA-approved construction with a non-stick finish to prevent product buildup and are easily interchangeable using PPM's innovative EZ-swap magnetic technology.

SmartSpray is equipped with NEMA 4X-rated components for washdown environments and food-grade stainless-steel construction throughout. Its compact footprint allows for easy integration into existing production lines.





ProMach

NJM Unisplice 413 Automatic Label Splicing System

Booth S-3548

This technology detects when a label roll needs to be replaced and automatically cuts and seamlessly joins the end of the expiring roll to the beginning of a new roll. Ensuring uninterrupted production, Unisplice maximizes efficiency, simplifies operation and eliminates downtime to achieve a superior ROI.

Compatible with all pressure-sensitive labelers from NJM as well as those from other suppliers, Unisplice can be integrated with new and existing labelers in a range of applications. Handling label rolls up to 18 in. (457 mm) in diameter and web heights up to 5.25 in. (133 mm), Unisplice achieves an end-to-end splice and ensures a continuous web without overlaps to help eliminate labeling defects. A dual roll waste collection system mounted to the back of the unit automatically collects backing material.

To maximize ease of use, Unisplice features a built-in staging table with vacuum-assisted alignment and a manual tape dispenser with built-in reference graduations to help operators prepare the next label roll. A smart beacon light informs operators of remaining label roll runtime before the operator must stage the next label roll. The user-friendly color touchscreen control panel includes an on-screen video tutorial that guides operators through the staging process, ensuring consistent performance even with minimal training.

Running up to 900 in. (23 meters) of label web per minute on the standard system, Unisplice is available with an optional festoon label web accumulator to achieve high speeds up to 3,000 in. (76 meters) per minute. Optional dual automatic switching rewinds feature a second rewind to collect web waste without interruption. Constructed from anodized aluminum and 304 stainless-steel, the system's ergonomic and space-saving design is available in both left and right-hand configurations.

Rennco EZ20 Vertical Bagger

Booth S-3660

The new EZ20 brings the high-performance qualities of the Rennco brand to an entry-level model that is competitively priced compared to other similar machines. The all-electric EZ20 is a compact machine with a small footprint. The machine uses centerfolded film to create custom bags tailored to customers’ specific products and needs.

Features and benefits of the new EZ20 Vertical Bagger include:

Easy to load and operate

Compatible with polyethylene and polyolefin (shrink) films

User-friendly Allen Bradley HMI

Plugs into standard 110V wall outlets

Speeds up to 25 packages per minute

Pairable with optional discharge conveyor

Interlocked perimeter guarding

Flexibility to accommodate printers or labelers

Ideal for a wide variety of consumer-packaged goods products and e-commerce applications





ProSpection Solutions

Booth N-6386

SXM2 Series X-Ray Inspection System

SXM2 Series X-Ray Inspection Systems are equipped with high-precision dual energy sensors and artificial intelligence which allow processing of two overlapping images in one inspection. The combination of this inspection method and sensor technology yields images with higher contrast and crisp resolution, giving the system the capability to find small contaminates consistently within the most difficult products. In addition to its precision inspection abilities, the system comes standard with a visual inspection assist function for easy contaminate location/removal and boasts an excellent hygienic design for easy cleaning.

SXS2 Series X-ray Seal Inspection System

The SXS2 Series X-ray Seal Inspection Systems bring two highly effective technologies together, X-Ray and Optical sensors, to work as one powerhouse unit with artificial intelligence. By doing so, these systems can not only be used as an X-Ray machine for foreign object detection or to confirm the package's relative weight, dimensions, product shape, defect or total area, but it also performs as a precise package seal monitoring system. By overlaying both X-Ray and Optical images, the SXS2 can see seal contamination from liquids and solids in trays and flexible packaging—even through printed, colored and aluminum films.





SOMIC

Booth N-6148

SOMIC 434 Automated Packaging System

Designed to handle up to 34 cases per minute during a single cycle, it is capable of packing flat sachets, standup flexible pouches, and an array of cans, cups, trays, jars, bottles, tubes and blister packs. Offering single and multi-row grouping and multi-layer stacking, format adjustments are 70% faster than previous systems.

With its compact footprint, a standard 434 has a base carton or case packing section that incorporates custom infeed and collation. The decentralized servo technology is suitable for the machine’s modular design, and functional units can be individually adapted for any customer requirements and future applications. Automated machine adjustments have been incorporated to ensure the machine will automatically adjust to the precise settings when changing from one format to the next.

Other new features have been added, starting with machine height safety doors. The new frame construction with a 180-degree opening provides improved accessibility and allows full use of the space around the machine. Ideal ergonomic conditions and new LED corner lighting with better visibility helps operators to make easier format changes, and for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

The machine’s supply unit contains all noise-intensive components, which dramatically reduces sound levels. It also offers a combined SOMIC QuickChange automatic adjustment system. This feature prevents incorrect operation and allows for a faster and easier format changeover.





Syntegon

Booth S-2914

SVX Compact

The SVX Compact by Syntegon offers fast cycle times for snack manufacturers, achieving up to 300 cycles per minute. The drive system is positioned on the sealing mechanism, reducing frame size. Modular design and quick format changes accommodate various product types and packaging styles. The SVX Compact features a patent-pending cross-seal drive for reliable seals that enhance product integrity and extend shelf life. It supports the use of sustainable packaging materials. The hygienic design enables easy cleaning and compliance with food safety standards. Digital real-time monitoring boosts efficiency through data analysis. Remote service capabilities enable proactive maintenance, minimizing downtime.

Sandwich Cookie Solution

Syntegon's system solution for sandwich cookies offers a highly automated packaging line that prioritizes speed, flexibility and efficiency. Central to this solution is the all-new FGCT high-speed count feeder, which efficiently groups cookies and loads them into trays, minimizing damage and waste. The FIT linear motor infeed and Pack 202 flow wrapper provide a compact solution for overwrapping trays. The Pack 202 is a versatile flow wrapping machine, handling various formats at different speeds. Following the primary packaging process, the new MagTRAC collating unit, which uses linear motor technology for quick format changes, is seamlessly integrated into the compact BEC endload cartoner. The BEC endload cartoner supports high-speed operation and flexible format handling, minimizing downtime and resource consumption. The Elematic 1001 side load case packer optimizes floor space with its compact design and user-friendly interface, integrating smoothly into existing lines.





Triangle Package Machinery Co.

Booth S-1714

Stand-Alone Integrated Zipper Applicator

This unit allows any existing vertical form fill seal (VFFS) bagger to be converted from traditional pillow style bags to reclosable zipper. The machine easily converts any brand of existing in-house VFFS baggers to accept 3-flange or 4-flange transverse zippers. It can be easily moved and positioned behind a variety of VFFS machines, with the option to supply the machine as a mobile unit. Since operating staff is already familiar with the existing bag machine, training needs for the integrated system are minimized.

The machine’s sanitary design and field-proven zipper technology make it ideal for both dry goods and sanitary food applications. Non-proprietary controls from Allen-Bradley feature a new icon-based, multilingual touch screen HMI to further enhance ease of operation and accessibility. The unit comes standard with a CAT 2 safety rating, with an option for a CAT 3 rating, allowing for peace of mind in operational safety.

Watson-Marlow

Booth LL-10219

Certa Sine Pumps

Used in many stages of food and beverage processing – from unloading raw material to a storage tank, through transfer to a mixer/agitator/reactor/cooking vessel, to final transfer to the filling line – Certa pumps maintain yield and increase output.

The Certa Sine technology delivers high suction capability to handle viscous products. Unlike traditional pumps with rotors that cut through the fluid, Certa’s sinusoidal rotor gently carries fluid through the pump to reduce shear while cutting power consumption by up to 50 percent with high viscosity fluids. With 3A certification as standard, users can be assured that chocolate, cheese curd, soft fruit, sauces and pie fillings are pumped without degradation.

Additionally, the Certa Compact offers the same product features that customers will be familiar with from the existing Certa Sine pump range but with a more flexible and simplified design that saves valuable assembly time and cost for an integrator during the installation project.



