Jarrett Foods announced the retirement of President Terry Willis.

Willis started in the fall of 2023 during the construction phase of Jarrett Foods, a company that offers high-quality custom poultry processing solutions.

“We appreciate Terry’s commitment to Jarrett Foods,” says CEO Heath Jarrett. “From the initial concept meetings, throughout the construction phase and startup of the plant, Terry was dedicated every step of the way.”

Based in northeast Georgia, Jarrett Foods offers a range of high-quality products, such as whole bird cut-up, custom breast and thigh deboning, breast and tender hand portioning, marination, and re-packing services.