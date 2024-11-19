The Move to -15°C Coalition, a sustainability initiative dedicated to cutting carbon emissions in the frozen food supply chain, has added new members.

Recent joiners include UK-based supermarket Iceland, which operates more than 900 stores; international airline Emirates; and Emergent Cold LatAm, a fast-growing cold storage operator in multiple Latin American markets.

Recognizing that a shift in temperature standards from -18°C to -15°C requires collaboration across industry and academia, the Move to -15°C also recently secured support from UK trade bodies, the British Frozen Food Federation and the Cold Chain Federation, and Dutch institution Wageningen University.

Membership has grown from 11 companies to more than 30 since the coalition’s launch at COP28, led by global logistics ﬁrm DP World, which commissioned research to explore the feasibility of a change from -18°C to -15°C. The study from the International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham and London South Bank University, among others, found a three-degree shift in frozen food temperature standards would cut greenhouse gases, lower supply chain costs and secure food resources for the world’s growing population, with no compromise on food safety or quality.

The coalition has also recently welcomed industry players such as Copeland, Ndustrial, Project44, Martico, Compleat Food Group and Sunswap. Together, these members bring a range of expertise, working together to drive more sustainable practices within the frozen food industry.

“Rapid and ambitious climate action across complex and interwoven frozen food supply chains – which include food production, ports, shipping, road, rail and air freight, cold storage and retail – can only happen through cross-sector collaboration,” says Thomas Eskesen, chairman of the Move to -15°C Coalition. “That is why we are so thrilled to welcome these new members to the Move to -15°C coalition. We encourage more organizations to join us and explore the positive impact that moving towards -15°C can have on creating a future-proofed food system and lower carbon world.”

These new members join a diverse global coalition that spans the end-to-end cold chain. Existing members include Nomad Foods, Europe’s largest frozen food producer; Morrisons, a UK retailer; Maersk, a global leader in logistics; Lineage, a cold storage provider; Kuehne + Nagel, an international transport ﬁrm; and AJC International, a player in global food distribution.

“We have long been leaders in the movement of perishable food, connecting the global agricultural community with their customers across the globe and delivering freshness you can taste,” says Dennis Lister, senior vice president of product and innovation, Emirates SkyCargo. “The Move to -15°C Coalition is a future-looking concept, bringing together likeminded partners to evolve the industry in line with current advancements in technology, equipment, facilities, packaging and more. We are excited to offer our insight and expertise to help shape the next phase of food logistics while driving meaningful environmental impact.”

Move to -15°C Coalition members recently met at SIAL in Paris to update on activities, continue knowledge sharing and align on next steps in support of its mission to unite the industry behind an increase in frozen food shipping and storage temperatures.