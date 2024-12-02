Curtiss-Wright’s Actuation Division has expanded its Exlar electric actuator product offerings to include hygienic actuators with FDA-approved materials and finishes.

Designed for automation systems in the food and beverage, packaging and pharmaceutical industries, the GTF helps customers to achieve hygienic certifications such as USDA, 3-A, BISSC and EHEDG more economically than currently available products in the market.

“Supporting the growing world population and food safety initiatives, our hygienic GTF electric design further establishes Curtiss-Wright as a leader in safe, green, actuation technologies,” says Phil Bowker, VP/senior general manager at Curtiss-Wright Actuation Division. “With this innovation, manufacturers can meet strict hygienic standards and certifications with our proven Exlar products that have been the gold standard in linear actuation for the past three decades.”

The GTF is designed to offer numerous configuration options including an IP69K washdown variant, critical for motion applications with potential food contact. As with all Exlar integrated actuators, the high-performance inverted roller screw, servo-driven design and compact form make the GTF ideal for builders of hygienic machinery to easily incorporate into their designs.