WD-40 Brand Introduces Food-Grade and Food-Processing Solutions

Addressing the need for streamlined preventative maintenance solutions that deliver performance and improve operational efficiency, WD-40 Brand is launching its Specialist Food-Grade and Food-Processing product line, which is formulated for use in food and beverage operations – from production and processing to packaging, storage and distribution.

The new line extends the life of equipment and reduces downtime that impacts business operations by providing a range of products that make it easy to prep, clean, lubricate and protect with confidence. The line includes:

WD-40 Specialist Food-Grade Lubricant and Penetrant – A multi-use product that is safe on food-contact surfaces and is NSF H1-registered

A multi-use product that is safe on food-contact surfaces and is NSF H1-registered WD-40 Specialist Food-Processing Facility Electric Contact Cleaner – An NSF-registered cleaner designed for electrical components in food processing environments

An NSF-registered cleaner designed for electrical components in food processing environments WD-40 Specialist Food-Processing Facility Degreaser and Cleaner EZ-Pods – An NSF-registered, industrial-strength degreasing solution in portable capsules for customizable cleaning and efficient storage

“Although WD-40 Brand is widely recognized for our classic WD-40 product, our commitment to innovation has driven us to address evolving industry needs,” says Erin Bala, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company. “This innovation mindset has produced food-grade and food-processing approved solutions that meet rigorous compliance standards in manufacturing and processing plants, while delivering the reliability and superior performance our brand is known for.”

Formulated to streamline maintenance, improve efficiency, and meet compliance in food manufacturing and processing environments, these NSF-registered products maintain hygiene standards, prevent rust and wear, reduce downtime, comply with regulatory requirements and deliver protection for operational needs.