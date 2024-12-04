The world of food and beverage manufacturing has seen some major changes over the last few years. Supply chain issues and other concerns have lingered long after the onset of COVID-19, and many manufacturers are implementing new advancements in automation technology, from artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins to robotics.

A recent report from McKinsey found the food and beverage industry’s investment in automation still lags behind other industries such as retail, consumer goods, and logistics and fulfillment. But companies that have adopted some form of automation have seen greater performance, efficiency, sustainability and safety as they unite their physical and cyber systems.

Unfortunately, I have seen so many misconceptions about what automation is. A troubling trend in the media paints automation as coming for manufacturing jobs. And as labor shortages continue, automation technology can be misunderstood as some sort of quick fix.

The reality? Automation depends on people to make the world a better place.

Automation reimagines existing jobs and creates new ones. It does not need to eliminate them — in fact, the implementation and maintenance of new systems demand a skilled workforce. No doubt the future of work will look different than the past — consider how much the world changed with the invention of the printing press, the automobile and the computer. But at each of these turning points in history, people with the right skills and training brought out the enormous benefits of these technologies.

Automation is more than robotics, AI or internet-connected devices (also known as the industrial Internet of Things or IIoT). It’s an ecosystem that needs human knowledge and skills to thrive. The future of automation and the future of the workforce in food manufacturing are one and the same — and they are strong.





Safety

Overall workplace injury rates have declined by 75% in the U.S. since 1972, and much of this transformation can be attributed to automation. In food manufacturing, we are starting to see more companies relying on automation technologies to perform dangerous tasks such as meat cutting. Robotic saws allow meat packing plants to cut more challenging pieces of meat while they’re frozen. This helps reduce risk for human workers. And early uses of AI in food manufacturing are promising when it comes to worker satisfaction, safety and general wellbeing — the large volume of data generated by AI applications can be used to find the best ways to improve safety on a plant-by-plant basis.





Increased Efficiency and Uptime

Manufacturers can also use this data for predictive maintenance analysis, which can help identify any issues with equipment or processes at an early stage. Predictive maintenance contributes to a safer and more efficient workplace and can reduce unplanned downtime. Remote monitoring of physical processes allows employees to make adjustments from anywhere in the world using their phones, smart tablets or other devices.

Digital twins — digital versions of physical assets — also support food manufacturers in the quest to increase uptime. They can help model scenarios to optimize every aspect of the production process, boosting efficiency and quality while minimizing unexpected line shutdowns. Engineers and other staff can also train “off the line” using digital twins, familiarizing themselves with systems to make every moment count during any planned downtime.





Creativity

Automation technologies are well-suited for taking over repetitive tasks, freeing up the workforce to tackle more complex problems and apply human creativity. For example, one manufacturer has used image analysis to identify maintenance issues such as corrosion. Cameras were placed throughout the facility, and they captured images on a regular schedule. Advanced AI models analyzed the images and predicted where corrosion was likely to develop. Engineers no longer had to walk the floor with clipboards and cameras, eliminating hours of manual labor and allowing the engineers to focus on identifying the root cause of the facility’s corrosion issue and develop a plan to solve it. The engineers even had time to run more complex scenarios to improve operations.

Reducing dull, dirty or dangerous tasks for the workforce can go a long way to improve employee retention. With the ongoing critical demand for manufacturing jobs, we’re in a competitive environment. A study from the Manufacturing Institute found that 65% of manufacturers surveyed have identified the attraction and retention of top talent as their top business challenge — and more than 1.9 million manufacturing jobs needed in the U.S. between 2024 and 2033 may go unfilled. Talented employees will leave companies if they believe they are undervalued, and offering opportunities to engage their creativity can have an outsized impact on job satisfaction.

From a people-centered view, moving toward automation empowers the food manufacturing workforce. Jobs will undoubtedly change, but the need for human intelligence and creativity is here to stay. With the help of automation technologies, workers can use their skills more strategically and efficiently. The incredible wealth of knowledge and skills in the workforce can be valued in new ways — offering benefits to everyone.