A recall on fresh American and slicer cucumbers resulting from a salmonella outbreak has been expanded to 35 states, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration reported.

SunFed Produce, LLC, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. and Russ Davis Wholesale have initiated voluntary recalls of cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico. The cucumbers were sold by importers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26.

The cucumbers were distributed to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

However, 68 illnesses have been reported across 19 states. Of those cases, 18 resulted in hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.