AutomationWhite Papers

Sponsored Content

Build Your Case for Robotic Automation

Universal Robots Production

Image courtesy of Universal Robots

January 1, 2025

Are you considering a project that could benefit from cobot automation? 

Download the Universal Robots’ Justify Automation guide to find the necessary steps for assessing the advantages of collaborative automation and determine how to measure those advantages to obtain funding approval within an organization. It's imperative to comprehensively capture all benefits, including both direct and indirect ones. This guide will help users examine not only labor savings and capacity increases but also less apparent yet equally significant benefits like decreased insurance expenses, decreased turnover rates and enhanced customer retention. The goal: build a clear and convincing case for a company’s investment in collaborative automation. 

www.universalrobots.com

Universal Robots Logo


KEYWORDS: robots

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • December 5, 2017

    Automation & Digitalization: Give Your Food & Beverage Plant a Competitive Edge

    ON DEMAND: The world is rapidly changing and large food and beverage producers are adopting automation and digitalization technologies that give them a competitive edge, allowing them to produce more efficiently and provide insightful information for decision making. Producers who lag behind will themselves be unable to compete. Technologies that used to be optional are now required for plants that want to remain competitive in a rapidly changing, cost-competitive landscape.
View AllSubmit An Event

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!