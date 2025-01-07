The Chicken of the Sea brand is expanding its on-the-go lineup with offerings featuring McCormick’s OLD BAY and Chili Lime seasonings.

With the help of convenient packaging, fans of OLD BAY’s blend of 18 herbs and spices can enjoy lean protein with no mess and no hassle. The Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Packet with McCormick Chili Lime also offers ready-to-eat lean protein but with the zing of lime and chili spice.

"At Chicken of the Sea, we're always exploring ways to expand our seafood offerings with innovative flavors that elevate meal and snack time without compromise," says Griffin Raasch, director of marketing at Chicken of the Sea. "That's why we're thrilled to bring OLD BAY and Chicken of the Sea together to create this exciting new item. And the flavor doesn't stop there. After successfully launching our on-the-go packet line in 2023 with flavors like Lemon Garlic, Dill Tuna Salad and Sweet & Spicy, we're excited to continue our partnership with the flavor experts at McCormick to add another unique flavor to our on-the-go packet lineup, Chili Lime. We aim to be a true one-stop shop for flavor and nutrition by listening to our fans and providing them with delicious and versatile solutions that fuel their busy lifestyles."